Buhari Currently Swearing-in 43 Ministers at Presidential Villa

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari is currently swearing-in 43 ministers today 21st of August 2019.

The swearing ceremony is currently taking place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The ministers are taking their oath of office in sets of five.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, read the citation of the new ministers.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha was the first Minister to be sworn in after his citation.

The first batch to be sworn in were Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah (Abia State), Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa State), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom State), Chris Ngige (Anambra State) reappointment, and Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra State).

The second batch to be sworn in were Adamu Adamu (Bauchi State), Ambassador Maryam Katagun (Bauchi State), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa State), George Akume (Benue State) and Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno State) sworn in.

The third batch include Goddy Jedy Agba (Cross River State), Festus Keyamo (Delta State), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi State), Osagie Ehanire (Edo State) and Clement Ike (Edo State).

The fourth batch to take their oath include Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti State), Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu State), Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe State), Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo State) and Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa State).

The fifth batch include Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna State), Muhammad Mahmood (Kaduna State), Sabo Nanono (Kano State), Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano State) and Hadi Sirika (Katsina State).

The sixth batch include Abubakar Malami (Kebbi State), Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi State), Lai Mohammed (Kwara State), Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara State) and Adeleke Mamora (Lagos State).

The swearing-in of 43 ministers-designate by President @MBuhari is underway at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/TXG4NwlatN — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 21, 2019

Source: VON