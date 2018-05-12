Buhari Back in Nigeria after Three Days on Medical Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Abuja Friday evening after his medical check up in London.

A tweet from the handle of the Presidency @NGRPresident said: “President @MBuhari this evening returned to Abuja”

The President’s plane landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 7 pm.

Buhari, who was originally billed to spend four days on the medical trip, arrived a day earlier.

The president left Abuja on Tuesday. A statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Garba Shehu, on Monday said he was embarking on a 4-day medical trip to UK on the request of his doctor and he would return on Saturday.