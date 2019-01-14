Buhari, Atiku’s Participation at Presidential Debate Unclear

The pairing of Buhari and Utomi was particularly amusing to some as it pitched the professor of economics against the taciturn soldier.

As the debate progressed, it was obvious that Utomi saw deliberate gaffes in Buhari’s articulation to embarrass him, but Utomi pulled back. It is alleged that the courtesy given Buhari by Utomi formed the basis of the political alliance between the two men that, however, turned still born.

In 2011 it was a different kettle of stew as two presidential debates were organised.

Whereas the NEDG had steered the earlier debates, a new television station, NN24 brought itself into the fray when it organised a presidential debate that was attended by Buhari, now flying the ticket of the Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, Shekarau, the candidate of the ANPP and Mallam Nuhu Ribadu of the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN.

President Jonathan who was invited opted out as his handlers said he would attend the debate organised by the NEDG.

Jonathan had earlier given indication of attending the NN24 debate and indeed, presidential body guards had arrived for the event, but at the last minute Jonathan pulled out. After waiting for one hour the debate went on without Jonathan.

The three other major candidates in a joint statement, however, said that they would not honour the NEDG show on the claim that they were dishonoured with the absence of Jonathan at the NN24 debate.

So, while the three of them, Ribadu, Shekarau and Buhari debated themselves, Jonathan stayed away and had a solo show at the NEDG debate.

In 2015 it was Buhari’s turn to stay away. He did not give any reason for his decision to stay away despite entreaties on him by the incumbent. Indeed, Jonathan proved to be the only incumbent president who attended the two NEDG debates organised during his time.

With Buhari gaining the ascendancy ahead of the 2015 election, it was suggested in some quarters that exposing him to a debate could turn into a major gaffe that could expose him.

The consolidation of Nigeria’s democracy capsulated by 19 years of uninterrupted democracy has given vent to some other democracy customs as practised in other lands. One of those virtues is election debate which has turned into a statutory practise in the United States, the country that is the standard measure for presidential democracy in the world.

However, repeated efforts to engrave this into a statutory requirement in Nigeria has until now failed. The most that has been achieved is the ascendancy and acceptance of the NEDG as a body to organise presidential debates.

Against the background of the controversy over the issue, a number of civil society advocates weighed into the matter.

“Any candidate who shuns the debate is actually insulting the electorate. That candidate either has anti-people agenda or is inept and unfit,” Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, secretary of the Eastern Consultative Assembly and a leader of the Igbo Leaders of Thought, ILT told Vanguard.

Mallam Auwal Ibrahim, executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC said candidates must give priority to attend the debates.

“It is important for any serious candidate to face and respond to questions and issues before the election as this would show more commitment to public expectations and will serve as accountability to Nigerians if he/she gets elected.

“Public debate before the election is an opportunity to allow the general public to know your agenda and how you intend to run your government. It also allows public participation in electoral process.

“You must give priority to attend and participate in an open public debate in person not through proxy. Delegating someone amounts to running away from public accountability. You must speak and be engaged on how you plan to deal with public policy. For me delegating someone at this crucial time is an excuse that should not be taken serious because this is away to track promises and commitment when you are elected.”