Buhari Arrives Nigeria from the Netherlands after 3-day Official Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday returned to Abuja after a three-day official Visit to the Netherlands.

He was received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International airport by dignitaries including Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

President Buhari while in the Netherlands held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The leaders discussed issues relating to the fight against insurgency in the North-East, climate change, particularly the shrinkage of Lake Chad, economic cooperation, the fight against corruption, and a range of other issues of mutual interest.

The President also delivered a keynote address at the 20th anniversary of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague, Netherlands. This was part of the activities to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), at The Hague.

He also met with members of staff of the Nigerian Embassy during his visit to The Netherlands.

The President had earlier arrived at Rotterdam-The Hague Airport on Sunday night. He was welcomed by the President of the ICC, Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, the Vice-President of the Court, Marc Perrin de Brichambut and the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.