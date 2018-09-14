Buhari Appoints Yusuf Magaji Bichi as New DSS Chief, Sparks Criticism

President replaces Seiyefa with Bichi

Southern, Middle Belt leaders protest

A new Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) was named yesterday. He is Yusuf Magaji Bichi. Bichi’s appointment takes effect from today (Friday) September 14, 2018.The new DSS boss takes over from Matthew Seiyefa, who was appointed in an acting capacity on August 7, 2018, following the sacking of the former boss, Lawal Musa Daura.

Daura himself was relieved of his position by the then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo after he approved an illegal invasion of the National Assembly by hooded operatives of the secret police.The appointment of Bichi has, however, drawn criticism, with Southern and Middle Belt leaders saying Buhariís outright disregard for a united country has taken on a new dimension.

In a statement by Chief E.K. Clark (South South), Chief Ayo Adebanjo (South West), Chief John Nwodo (South East) and Dr Bitrus Pogu (Middle Belt), the group said the I-don’t-care attitude of the president on Nigeria’s security architecture, where 16 out of 17 service chiefs are from his corner of the country, is unfortunate.Since 1960, Nigeria has never had a leader more sectional, narrow, parochial and tribalistic like the current president who went on a global stage to divide Nigeria into 97 per cent and 5 per cent.