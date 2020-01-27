Brooks and Blake Appoints Olufunmilayo Onajide as Chairman, Board of Directors

Olufunmilayo Onajide has been appointed as the Chairman, Board of Directors of marketing communications firm, Brooks and Blake Nigeria Limited.

The appointment, is reportedly coming at a time when the company is consolidating its growth and achievements.

Prior to the appointment, Onajide worked at Brooks and Blake as Director for three years. She has about 30 years of experience serving in different leadership positions in the industry. Her experience over the years spans senior management positions in core banking and in Corporate Communications and Reputation Management.

She also sits on the boards of a number of other companies including Union Capital Markets Limited and the Advisory Board of Bridge International Academies (Nigeria), an integral arm of the world’s largest social enterprise targeted at low fee private education in Africa and India.

Onajide bagged degrees in Politics and Economics from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth and an LLB from the University of Wales, Cardiff. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989.

Commenting on the appointment, the Principal Partner of Brooks and Blake, Sola Fijabi expressed confidence in the appointment, stating that Onajide has an incredible and diverse record of accomplishment in senior leadership roles.

He expressed optimism that the new chairman would provide the required leadership and direction to take Brooks and Blake to its next growth phase.

About Brooks and Blake: Brooks and Blake is a leading perception management and marketing communications consulting firm that provides exceptional, transformational and impact-driven results for an impressive range of local and multinational clients across African markets.

Established in 2010, Brooks and Blake has won several professional and industry awards. The Company is a two-time winner of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Corporate Excellence Award, a three-time winner of the Marketing World Awards Best PR Agency and a two-time winner of the Marketing Edge Best PR Agency Award, among others.

Source: Naairametrics