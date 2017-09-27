British Airways Fires Flight Attendant Who Insulted Nigerians

British Airways has sacked Joanne Wickenden, the hostess who made some racist comments about Nigerians on Friday night.

In a video which went viral, Wickenden was heard making demeaning comments targeted at Nigerian passengers on the Abuja bound flight.

The video was reportedly circulated among the “concerned” passengers, while the incident was reported to the airline, which promised to act on it.

In a statement on Tuesday, British Airways said Wickenden no longer works with the airline.

“She no longer works for British Airways. We expect the utmost professionalism from our staff when they are representing British Airways,” the statement read.

MailOnline reported that Wickenden, who wants to be an actress, told her friends that she is not a racist.

“I am not a racist,” she said, claiming that the video was just “a joke.”

“I have been framed by another British Airline employee. They were encouraging me, egging me on to say things.

“They were recording me and sent it around to our friends, she said I don’t want to fly anymore.”