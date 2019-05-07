Breaking News: Peter Obi Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted In Anambra Hospital


- May 7, 2019
- in POLITICS & GOVERNMENT


Peter Obi

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  in just concluded general election, Peter Obi has suffered a heart attack and has been admitted into the Odumegwu-Ojukwu Teaching Hospital at Awka.

Speaking on Obi’s illness, Valentine Obienyem, his media aide, said his principal is currently in Nigeria Hospital for treatment. We will monitor him closely if the condition is not improved he would be flown abroad for more comprehensive treatment.

Details Later…

Source: Daily Independent

