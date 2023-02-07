BREAKING: IPMAN Orders Members To Suspend Operations

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, directed its members to suspend all operations across the country.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Kuluwu, the chairman of IPMAN, the marketers were also ordered to suspend the payment of ordering products from the source until further notice.

The association said the decision followed, “the critical situation as it affects our sourcing and selling of product at lost and the action of the authority to impose the selling of product at a lost price on our side”.