Billie Jean King Apportions Blame in Serena’s U.S. Open Final Dust-up

Serena Williams was “totally out of line” for her US Open final outburst, but umpire Carlos Ramos “blew it”, says tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Williams, beaten in straight sets by Naomi Osaka, was docked a game for verbal abuse, having already had a point penalty for smashing her racquet and a code violation for coaching.

The American, 36, later said it was “sexist” to have been penalised a game.

“Serena was out of line, there’s no question,” said compatriot King.

King, one of the founders of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), initially backed the 23-time Grand Slam champion, saying in the aftermath of Saturday’s final: “When a woman is emotional, she’s ‘hysterical’ and she’s penalised for it. When a man does the same, he’s ‘outspoken’ and there are no repercussions.

“Thank you, Serena Williams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same.”