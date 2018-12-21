Beyonce Fans Go Wild after New Songs Leak Online

Beyonce has sent her fans into a frenzy without even trying after new music supposedly from the singer ‘leaked’ online.

Stop the world. Breathe. And exhale. The Beyhive collectively rejoiced at the mere sight of yet another surprise album release from the Formation singer …. but it’s turned out to be fake. A 10-track project, entitled Have Your Way, dropped on Apple Music and Spotify in the early hours of Friday, all under the name of Queen Carter, reports Vibe.

And it doesn’t stop there – a second album, also with 10 tracks, appeared with the title Back Up, Rewind.

After initial Bey-induced hyperventilation, devoted fans quickly smelt something fishy when they noticed that all of the tracks were old B-sides or previously recorded songs. If you listen carefully, in most songs you can hear the vocal styles she often used in the Noughties.

The projects appeared with cheap visuals – we all know that Bey doesn’t do anything in halves – and tracks that really didn’t sound mastered to completion.

The old songs and unreleased music were leaked with titles such as After All Is Said and Done, Hey Goldmember, Twerk, Black Culture and Keep Giving Your Love to Me.

Nearly all the tracks have been removed from the streaming services. At the time of writing, the tracks on Spotify can be viewed but cannot be played, while a track called Control can still be heard on Apple Music.

Hardcore followers of the mother-of-three questioned why the former Destiny’s Child singer would even release new music on Apple and Spotify, both of which are rivals to her husband Jay-Z’s streaming service Tidal. Surely Bey is too loyal to run to her hubby’s competitors?!

The false alarm, however, has left us with some pretty hilarious reactions on Twitter. Clearly, the Beyhive are undisputed meme champions.

Me listening to Queen Carter as much as possible before Beyoncé snatches it back pic.twitter.com/gFVDSn3GZf — Organic African Feminist 🏳️‍🌈 (@YaaAsantewaaBa) December 21, 2018

me trying to bump to the new 21 and #QueenCarter albums at the same time pic.twitter.com/VuYGoQOyu3 — Sally Neal (@itsyagurlsally) December 21, 2018

Beyonce releasing Queen Carter overnight with auto delete set for in the morning #Beyonce #queencarter pic.twitter.com/cEDw04eTTA — Julian Hagins (@julian_hagins1) December 21, 2018

Me successfully, illegally downloading this entire "Queen Carter" discography from YouTube before it gets taken down. pic.twitter.com/KUp8DB5iZI — Juanya Moss (@JuanyaMoss) December 21, 2018

Beyonce is not the only artist to fall victim to unauthorised music being released recently after SZA was forced to confirm the nine unreleased songs released under the name Sister Solana were indeed hers.

‘These are random scratches from 2015. Def not new new!’ she wrote against a screenshot of the album art. ‘But…creative? And Scary?’