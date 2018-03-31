Best Android Phones under #70,000

We checked out the smartphones that you could buy for under #60,000 the last time. Some of you might have wanted more specs than what that list offered and we perfectly understand that.

If you also understand that you might have to add something light before you get that next line of spec you want, here are the best android phones under 70000 naira on the market right now.

1 Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro

Samsung does know how to turn up for the upper midrange market and that is what they have done with the Galaxy J3 Pro too. On this device, they made a 5-inch PLS capacitive touchscreen to house a quad-core Exynos 7570 processor that was paired to 2GB of RAM.

The internal storage is pegged at 16GB but can be taken as far as 128GB with the dedicated microSD card slot. The user is also given an 8MP snapper on the back and a 5MP selfie camera to handle still and motion image shooting.

While there are no additional sensors on board, the 2600mAh battery will be decent enough to last a mild user a while. Running Android 5.1 Lollipop out of the box, this dual-SIM unit comes with readiness for 4G networks

2 Infinix Note 4 Pro

The Infinix Note 4 Pro is seen by most as the only improvement over the Note 3/ Note 3 Pro devices from the previous year. Coming with a stylus pen (does not ship with the main phone though), this 5.7-inch smartphone has an FHD screen.

Beneath that is the octa-core processor that clocks as much as 1.3GHz on its good day. Finished with metal on the back, the unit also has a cutout for a 13MP sensor and its single LED flash. On the front is not only the 8MP sensor on top but a fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button.

Offering as much as 4500mAh in battery capacity, the Note 4 Pro comes 4G-ready, supports dual SIMs and runs on Android 7.1 (upgradable to Android 8 Oreo) out of the box. Lest we forget, it keeps an internal configuration of 3GB RAM on 32GB internal memory.

Nokia 5 is one of the midrange offerings from the Finnish company, but it looks more than just that. Complete with a premium build, the Nokia 5 features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD touchscreen, 13MP main camera with dual LED flash and an 8MP sensor on the front.

The front part of the unit also has a fingerprint sensor for added security. That completes the list of things that can be seen on the outside.

Diving in, we find that this unit is run by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor that is married to 2GB of RAM for faster computing power. With the ability to reach as much as 1.4GHz in clock speed, the smartphone comes with 16GB internal storage space which can be bumped up to 128GB.

Running on Nougat 7.1.1 out of the box, you also get a non-removable 3000mAh battery to keep the lights on.

4 Motorola Moto G5

The Motorola Moto G5 starts out with a 5-inch screen at 1080p with full HD support. It then continues that nice run with the introduction of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 43 processor at the heart of affairs. This octa-core chipset which clocks 1.4GHz is further paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable memory.

Moving on, the Moto G5 comes with a fingerprint reader for added security purposes, packing support for dual SIM too. The front glass is kept company by the 5MP wide-angle snapper.

On the back, we have a metal casing to complete the premium build. On the metal casing is a 13MP snapper and its LED flash. Rounding off with Android 7.0 Nougat, we have a 2800mAh battery keeping the smartphone alive.

5 Gionee A1 Lite

The beautiful Gionee A1 Lite comes with a full premium build, packing metal on the back with a 5.3 HD screen on the front. That is not the only thing on the front though as that is where we also get the massive 13MP snapper.

Since the selfie camera is that big, we expect the sensor on the back to be bigger. And we are right – 20MP, with its own LED flash. The design on the back is rounded off by antenna bands and a fingerprint reader.

Under the frame is an octa-core 1.3GHz processor that makes use of 3GB RAM for its smooth operations. The internal 32GB is given a microSD card slot by which it can be expanded to 256GB. Supporting 4G network out of the box, the Android 7.0 Nougat-run smartphone is powered by a 4000mAh battery.

6 Huawei GR3 (2017)

One of the devices that Huawei deems it fit to update with newer versions yearly is the GR3 line-up. What we see on the Huawei GR3 (2017) is an octa-core 1.5GHz MTK processor that has 2GB of RAM at its disposal.

Packing 16GB of internal memory, users will be able to push it as far as 128GB. All of these specs will be supported by the 5-inch HD screen.

Coming on to the surface, we have a 13MP camera on the back with its own LED flash and a 5MP shooter in front. Finally, the Android 5.1 Lollipop unit will make do with a 2200mAh battery.