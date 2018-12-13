Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway Generates $4.4 Billion

The Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway is expected to see an income of 30 billion yuan ($4.4 billion) this year, driven by rising demand.

The Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway opened for business in June 2011, and by June of 2018, it had transported 825 million passengers, accounting for 10 percent of total passenger flow across all high-speed railways in the country, according to Shanghai Securities News on Monday.

Driven by the continuous growth of passenger traffic, growth in revenues on the profitable line has kept rising. In 2016, its income was 26.31 billion yuan, with reported profits of 9.53 billion yuan. In 2017, its profit was 12.72 billion yuan.

China Railway Corporation said it will put 17 bullet trains with a speed of 350 kilometers per hour into operation in 2019.