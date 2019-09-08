BBNaija Housemate Omashola Plotting Sex with Khafi

- September 8, 2019
Khafi

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Omashola has hinted at having sex with UK metropolitan policewoman, Khafi.
Omashola who has been a companion to Khafi since the eviction of her love interest, Gedoni stated this while discussing his blossoming friendship with her.

Their friendship has left many confused on the sudden closeness between the two before Omashola made the utterance.

He said, “I just decided to keep my own distance. If I want to have sex with the girl, I will and I don’t give a fvkk. But at the same time, I know what I’m practicing and what I’m looking for.”

Source: ND Reporters

