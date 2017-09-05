BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Private Banker at Stanbic IBTC Bank – Abuja, Lagos

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.

Standard Bank is a firm believer in technical innovation, to help us guarantee exceptional client service and leading edge financial solutions. Our growing global success reflects our commitment to the latest solutions, the best people, and a uniquely flexible and vibrant working culture. To help us drive our success into the future, we are looking for resourceful individuals to join our dedicated team at our offices.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Private Banker



Job ID: 26595

Locations: Abuja, Lagos

Job Sector: Banking

Job Details

Retail & Business Banking

Job Purpose

To develop and maintain a portfolio of important revenue generating client relationships within the defined affluent market segment.

Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

Sales – 4 NTB accounts/week/RM, which translates to 16 NTB accounts per month and 192 per year.

Accountable for developing and implementing an integrated customer marketing plan, which addresses wealth creation, wealth preservation, wealth enhancement and lifestyle enhancement ; this is achieved through an in-depth analysis of the clients balance sheet so as to identify opportunities and match these opportunities to products/ solutions provided by the group.

Monitor the delivery of different groups (Wealth, Lending, and Transactional) as well as other specialist product and service providers against customer plan.

Grow portfolio profitability through the utilisation of available multi-channel delivery strategies, such as actively managing customer migration onto electronic banking channels.

Preferred Qualification and Experience

A first degree or equivalent in any discipline and relevant professional certification in Banking, Business and Finance such as Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or Associate of Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB) from the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)

A Master’s degree in Business/Finance or its equivalent would be an advantage

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise

Relationship Management:

Liaises with other banking units to process and handle client transactions to ensure that the most appropriate financial solutions for the customer are proffered

Support Relationship Manager in maintaining close contact with clients to establish an intimate knowledge of their needs

Familiarity with Bank branch operations

Application Closing Date

12th September, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY