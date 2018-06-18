BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Graduate Account Officer at Accion Microfinance Bank Limited – Lagos & Abia

Accion Microfinance Bank Limited – Established in 2006, began operations in May 2007 on license from the Central Bank of Nigeria. Our management team comprises seasoned and distinguished professionals from diverse backgrounds complemented by the expertise of our technical partners, ACCION International. At Accion Microfinance Bank our core values, business philosophy and methodology distinguish us as one of the leading microfinance banks in Nigeria.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Account Officer

Locations: Epe, Lagos & Aba, Abia States

Department: Commercial

Responsibilities

The responsibilities of this role include:

Promotion of products and origination of new clients

Build and maintain portfolio of quality clients rapidly and consistently to reach target portfolio within assigned period.

Liaise with community organizations, business associations, and individual entrepreneurs.

Identify potential clients.

Sensitize potential clients on all aspects of the loan program: procedures to apply, the terms and conditions, the incentives for good performance, and penalties for late repayment and default.

Conduct loan evaluations according to policies and procedures

Develop an accurate evaluation of each client’s capacity and willingness to repay the requested loan.

Correctly complete loan application and evaluation process

Arrange and undertake business site visits.

Verify and cross-check all information relevant to the loan application and evaluation.

Evaluate the willingness and capacity to repay of the client.

Ensure an appropriate guarantee is in place and documented.

Determine and present loan terms and conditions to credit committee.

Credit committee member

Participate in credit committees providing input on other members’ loan proposals

Prepare and present own loan proposals to credit committee.

Provide high-quality customer service

Develop relationship with each client to support the business success and cultivate loyalty.

Monitor client business progress to identify any potential problems.

Offer suggestions and referrals where appropriate and within company policy

Demonstrate a concern and build client rapport.

Manage and recover late repayments

Implement late repayment recovery procedures of Accion MfB.

Achieve and maintain targets on portfolio at risk and loan loss.

Emphasize the importance of on-time repayment with clients.

Monitor repayment reports daily and client behavior patterns.

Build community rapport

Become knowledgeable and known in the assigned geographic zone.

Build rapport with community, business associations and leaders.

Be known and visible in the community.

Develop goodwill of community towards Accion MfB..

Support the Accion MfB Team

Qualification and Experience

A minimum of HND or B.Sc in Business, Banking, Finance, Accounting, Economics, and/or related field.

Must have completed NYSC.

Understand the local area where they are working.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Ability to develop strong financial analysis skills.

Ability to assess character of potential clients.

Computer literacy.

Independent worker; honest and of high integrity.

Experience in credit of financial service industry will be an added advantage.

Competency/ Skill Requirements:

Application Closing Date

18th June, 2018.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY