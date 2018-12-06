Ayuba Wabba Elected President Of ITUC

Ayuba Wabba Elected President Of ITUC

December 6, 2018
Ayuba Wabba

Comrade Ayuba Wabba, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has been elected President of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) in Copenhagen, Denmark.

ITUC is the largest trade union federation in the world. It was formed November 1, 2006, after the merger of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions and the World Confederation of Labour in Vienna, Austria.

ITUC represents 207 million workers across the globe, with 331 labour centres in 163 countries.

Comrade Wabba is the first African to be elected President of ITUC.

He is to serve a term of four years.

