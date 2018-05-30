AXA Mansard Insurance Recieves ISO Certification

The International Organisation for Standardisation, ISO, has awarded its ISO 9001:2015 certification to AXA Mansard Insurance Plc in recognition of the company’s quality management system and conformity with global best practices.

The ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Certification is centered on strong customer focus. It provides a framework that ensures that organisations are able to meet customers and applicable requirements consistently.

The certification consists of policies, processes and procedures required for planning and execution that guaranty continuous improvement and operational efficiency in the core business areas of an organisation.

AXA Mansard Group Group Head, Strategy, Planning and Marketing, Mr. Kola Oni said the unwavering commitment of AXA Mansard towards ensuring that its processes meet customers’ needs made it to upgrade its quality management system.

According to him, the quality of the company’s processes has been proven through its ability to consistently provide products and services that guarantee customer satisfaction.

“We have benchmarked our activities with the leading global standards and we are delighted to have achieved this feat. This upgrade bolsters our already strong quality management system, so we can continue to deliver high-quality product and optimise customer experience,” Oni said.