Aviation Sector Ticket Revenue Reaches N505.2 billion in 2017 – NCAA

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said that domestic and international airlines operating in the country sold tickets worth N505.2 billion in 2017 as against N422.4 billion sold in 2016.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Muhtar Usman disclosed this on Thursday at the Quarterly Business Breakfast Meeting of the Aviation Round Table (ART) in Lagos.

Usman, represented by Capt. Adamu Abdullahi, the Director, Consumer Complaints Directorate, NCAA, noted that the ticket sales increased by 14.2 percent (N82.7 billion) compared to the N422.4 billion sold in 2016.

He said the eight domestic airlines sold N93.6 billion worth of tickets, while the 32 airlines on the international routes sold tickets worth N411.6 billion during the period under review.

Usman disclosed that the amount realized from the sale of tickets would have been higher if not for the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for six weeks to enable the government rehabilitate its runway.

He said, “A stable forex regime, effective implementation of the Executive Order on Ease of Doing Business as well as the resumption of flight activities to the Maiduguri Airport, earlier closed due to insecurity, contributed to the increase.”

Usman said that an average of 25,528 passengers presently pass through the 21 airports in the country daily in 305 flights.

On sanctions, he said that NCAA had enforced 90 from 2014, till date, adding that the regulatory agency would continue to ensure the safety of the Nigerian airspace which had recorded its third consecutive year of zero accident.

Also, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Saleh Dunoma, said the Airports Council International had certified Lagos and Abuja airports worthy for maximum operations.

Dunoma, who was represented by Elikwe Agbi, the General Manager, Safety Services, FAAN, said the agency was already working with the Council to certify the Kano and Port Harcourt airports.

He said, “We have started the process of certifying these airports following the success we recorded in Lagos and Abuja. Enugu and Kaduna airports will follow subsequently.”

Earlier, the President of ART, Gbenga Olowo, said there was the need for aviation agencies to set up Key Performance Index (KPI) to measure their achievements from time to time.

Olowo said that the group would continue to ensure the advancement of the industry by consistently promoting safety and professionalism through effective working relationship with government and other stakeholders.