Austin Okocha to Headline Bundesliga Legends Tour

StarTimes and Bundesliga have announced that ex-Super Eagles captain Austin Okocha would headline the next Legends Tour in Nigeria on April 25 in Lagos, as part of the Bundesliga Legends Tour to Nigeria.

Okocha, a former Bundesliga star, will take part in the three-day visit to Nigeria along with other Bundesliga representatives to interact with Bundesliga fans, StarTimes subscribers and to promote the league among Nigerian youths and football lovers.

During the tour, Okocha will visit the Little Tigers Academy in Lagos, to inspire and motivate the youngsters at the academy who aspire to be like him, in a country where millions of young people have interest in football.

Okocha is also billed to be hosted by award winning radio and TV sports pundits in Lagos.

“I am very proud to be associated with the Bundesliga many years after I stopped playing professionally,

“Till date, Bundesliga fans continue to enjoy quality football by talented players, many of whom are from Africa.” Okocha said.

Other activities during the Bundesliga Legends Tour will include media interviews, a Facebook live-chat with football fans, training session with MFM, a Nigeria Premier League side, and a visit to SOS Children’s Village in Lagos.

The Bundesliga legend will also interact directly with fans during a Fan Fest scheduled to host Bundesliga fans on April 27. There, fans will be able to watch the Borussia Dortmund versus Schalke and Nurmberg versus Bayern München matches.

Widely regarded as the best Nigerian player of his generation, Okocha is one of the greatest African players of all time. An Olympic gold medallist and African Cup of Nations winner, he played some of his best football for Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt during a career which spanned 18 years.