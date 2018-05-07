Auctioning of Unclaimed Properties

Overview

AUCTION SALES

DELTA STATE

The Delta State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that there will be public auction sales of lost, found and unclaimed properties at the Divisional Police Headquarters, “SCIID/SHB Asaba, Ibusa, ‘A’ Division Ughelli and Oleh Divisions, not later than 18th May, 2018.

SCIID/SIIB

(1) One J5 bus with Reg. No. NEN 240 FA

(2) Audi A4 car with No. EF 812 BEN

(3) Mitsubishi L300 Bus with Reg. No. ASB 785 ZH

(4) Volkswagen Golf with Reg. No. SIL 131 EH

(5) One crap Mercedes Benz 190E Car without Reg. No.

(6) One Toyota Corolla Car with Reg. No. SAP 818AA

(7) One burnt Toyota Sienna Bus with Reg. No. LND 989 BZ

(8) One Nissan Terrano Jeep with Reg. No. BEN 158 SQ

(9) One Jetta car with Reg. No. XB 322 JRT

(10) One green Nissan Primera Car with Reg. No. AL 903 SKL

(11) One Volkswagen Bus, Reg. No. ABS 647 XA

(12) One Audi A4 Car with broken windscreen

(13) One Toyota Camry Car with Reg. No. FKJ 98 TJ

(14) Two (2) Tricycles, Fifteen (19) Motorcycles and other miscellaneous items.

SIB SECTION

(1) One Land Rover Jeep, Reg. No. ABN 258 AA. and other miscellaneous items IBUSA DIVISION

Fifteen (15) Motorcycles, One (1) Bicycle and other miscellaneous items.

‘A’ DIVISION UGHELLI

(1) One scrap J5 Bus, Reg. No.AA410 GSH

(2) One scrap Toyota Corolla, Reg. No. AX 673 ENU

(3) One scrap Toyota vehicle, Reg. No. AJ 713 KWC

(4) One scrap red Vento, Reg. No. AL 418 KWC

(5) One scrap Golf, Reg. No. ABH 277 AA

(6) Seven (7) Motorcycles and other miscellaneous items

OLEH DIVISION

(1) One scrap Ben 17 KJ Volvo 550,2.4 with chassis No. YV1 RS58D712041134

(2) One Volkswagen Golf GT (Navy blue) with chassis No. *WVWZZZ1HZSW479089*

(3) Nine (9) Motorcycles and other miscellaneous items.

Any person(s) who lost any of the above-mentioned items should report at the above-mentioned offices with proofs of ownership for collection on or before the date of the exercise. Also interested person(s) who wish(es) to bid for any of the listed items should report at the above-mentioned venues on the date of the auction sales, please.

DSP. Andrew Aniamaka,

Police Public Relations Officer,

Delta State Command.