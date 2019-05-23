Arsenal Defender Joseph Olowu Picks Playing for Nigeria over England

Highly-rated Arsenal defender Joseph Olowu has ended speculation about the country he will represent internationally by choosing to play for Nigeria.

Joseph Olowu A product of the Gunners Hale End Academy, Olowu was born in Ibadan nineteen years ago before moving to England.

It can be revealed for the first time that he was on the radar of top Nigeria Football Federation staff in the months leading up to the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup but unfortunately suffered a serious injury that ended his season and put paid to his dreams of playing for the Flying Eagles in Poland.

In the coming days, Olowu is expected to travel to Poland to watch one of the matches involving the Flying Eagles. The central defender will introduce himself to Nigeria Football Federation officials, coaching staff and players when he arrives in Katowice.

Although he penned a professional deal in December 2017, a departure from Arsenal in the summer cannot be entirely ruled out as he is seeking first team football. Olowu, who joined Arsenal at U14 level, has trained with the first team in the past.

