Arsenal Confirms Loan Signing Of Dani Ceballos From Real Madrid

Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan.

The Gunners targeted Ceballos as the man to improve their midfield and set about concluding a deal with Real Madrid, also pipping rivals Tottenham to his signature in the process.

His signing was sealed on Thursday afternoon. Arsenal manager Unai Emery said: ‘We’re excited to see Dani join us. He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision.’

Ceballos also expressed his excitement and explained why he had picked Arsenal ahead of Spurs: ‘I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start. I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal.

‘The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club. He’s a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs.

‘I’m really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives.’

The 22-year-old also made it clear that Hector Bellerin had had a role to play in his decision to join: ‘I get on really well with Hector away from football, on a personal level.

‘I told him I was thinking of joining and he told me not to think twice because this is a great city and a great club and that I was going to have a great time.

‘I can’t wait to see him and say thanks for his help in getting me here.’