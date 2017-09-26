Arik Air Slashes Fares On Accra Route

The management of Arik Air says it has reduced the prices of flight tickets on its Lagos-Acrra and Abuja-Accra routes.

In a statement on Monday, the airline also said it has reduced the price of its Lagos to Accra one-way ticket from N51,240 to N43,000.

“Arik Air has introduced pocket-friendly fares on the Lagos-Accra and Abuja-Accra routes,” the statement read.

“You can now enjoy great fares when you fly Arik Air to Accra, Ghana from Lagos or Abuja.

“From N43,000 you can buy Lagos-Accra one-way ticket and N62,000 for Abuja-Accra one-way ticket.”

Flights on the Abuja-Accra route previously cost N84,180.

“Tickets can be purchased online at www.arikair.com or at any Arik Air city office, airport ticketing office or any travel agent or call 01-2799999 for reservation,” the statement read.

“Arik Air flies twice daily from Lagos to Accra at 7:00 am and 5:00 pm and daily from Abuja to Accra at 5:30 pm.

Fly Arik Air for on time departures, great customer experience and safety.”

The Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) had taken over the airline in February over cases of debts.

The airline, which is Nigeria’s largest domestic airline, resumed flights on the Abuja-Accra route in July after the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for the rehabilitation of the runway.