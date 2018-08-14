APC Slams Treason Charge on Bukola Saraki

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday has accused Senate president Bukola Saraki of committing a treasonable offence against the Nigerian Government.

Saraki and speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara had earlier refused to reconvene the National Assembly, stating that joint committee on electoral matters has to meet with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

But, the ruling party has summarised the refusal to reconvene the National Assembly and vacation of his seat as president of the Nigerian Senate as treasonable actions.

APC national chairman Adams Oshiomole had said the Senate president’s actions were not in the interest of Nigeria.

“This is another display of Saraki abuse of power, sabotage of government. While he and his cohorts continue to postpone their doomsday regarding Senate leadership change, INEC 2019 budget is dangerously delayed. His actions now bother (sic) on treason,” APC spokesperson Yekini Nabena said.

“As Chairman of 8th National Assembly Saraki’s decision not to reconvene National Assembly done with the support of Yakubu Dogara buttresses our position that Saraki is ever ready to pursue his selfish interests over National Interest,”

Nabena said the party maintains that Saraki resigns as Senate president or face impeachment.

“He cannot lead the APC majority Senate. But if he fails to resign honourably, we will impeach him. The PDP’s propaganda and the threat of violence cannot save him,” Nabena said.

All has not been rosy between Saraki and the APC after he left the party to join the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in July due to unresolved grievances with the party.

Before his defection, Saraki had been accused of being the stumbling block to the progress of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government for failing to confirm the president’s appointees and delay in approval of national budget.

Since his defection, APC on different occasions had asked Saraki to vacate his seat as president of the Nigerian Senate which its national leader described as “a crown” belonging to the party and has afterwards plotted to impeach Saraki.