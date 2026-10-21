Akpabio mourns Fasoranti, says Nigeria has lost a patriotic elder statesman

By Emmanuella Opara | October 21st 2026

KEY POINTS

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has mourned the death of Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who died at 100.

Akpabio described Fasoranti as a respected elder statesman whose contributions shaped Nigeria’s political discourse and democratic development.

He extended condolences to the deceased’s family, Afenifere, the Yoruba nation and the people of Ondo State.

MAIN STORY

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has mourned the death of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, national leader of Afenifere, describing his passing at the age of 100 as a loss to Nigeria and the Yoruba nation.

Akpabio expressed his condolences in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Eseme Eyiboh, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said Fasoranti belonged to a generation of Nigerians whose lives were marked by public service, integrity and commitment to the common good.

The Senate president also noted that the late elder statesman made lasting contributions to Nigeria’s political discourse, democratic governance and the pursuit of justice through his involvement in the country’s socio-political development.

According to Akpabio, Fasoranti’s legacy extended beyond ethnic and political boundaries, reflecting the importance of principled leadership, constructive engagement and respect for democratic values.

He said the deceased’s life demonstrated that leadership should be measured by the values upheld, the people served and the impact made on society.

Akpabio conveyed his condolences to the Fasoranti family, the leadership and members of Afenifere, the people of Akure, the government and people of Ondo State, and the wider Yoruba nation.

He urged the bereaved family to draw comfort from the long life and contributions of their patriarch, whose legacy, he said, deserved honour and emulation.

The Senate president also prayed for God to grant the family the strength to bear the loss and for the peaceful repose of the deceased.

THE ISSUES

Fasoranti’s death marks the passing of a prominent figure in Nigeria’s socio-political landscape. His leadership of Afenifere placed him among the influential voices in Yoruba political affairs, while his involvement in national discourse connected his legacy to broader debates about democracy, justice and accountable leadership.

Akpabio’s tribute focused on the late elder statesman’s commitment to public service and democratic ideals, presenting his life as an example for future generations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Pa Reuben Fasoranti was one of those rare elder statesmen whose lives embodied the wisdom of experience and the strength of conviction,” Godswill Akpabio, Senate President, said.

“His passing is a painful loss, not only to his immediate family and the Yoruba people, but also to the entire Nigerian nation,” Godswill Akpabio, Senate President, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The family, Afenifere and other groups affected by the loss are expected to receive condolences following the death of the elder statesman. Details of funeral arrangements were not provided in the statement.

BOTTOM LINE

Akpabio’s tribute honours Fasoranti’s century-long life and public service, describing his commitment to democratic values and principled leadership as a legacy that should continue to inspire Nigerians.