Aisha Buhari Backs Government Regulation of Social Media

Aisha Buhari has called for social media’s regulation – She said since China successfully did it, then Nigeria too can do such –

The first lady disclosed this at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Using China as a prime example, Nigeria’s first lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has called for the regulation of the social media. She said since China with about 1.3 billion people can do so, then there is nothing wrong for Nigeria to adopt such measure, Daily Trust reports.

She disclosed this on Friday, November 30, at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) General Assembly and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the National Mosque Abuja, with the theme, “Islam and National Development”.

“On this issue of social media, you cannot just sit in the comfort of your house and tweet that the vice president has resigned. It is a serious issue. If China can control over 1.3bn people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot attempt controlling only 180m people,” she said.

The president’s wife criticized Nigerian governors and ministers over the rising insecurity across the country. According to the first lady, the rising insecurity in the country is as a result of injustice.

She said because of this, many Nigerians cannot travel to their states and villages and live peacefully. Going further, she said there was a need for stakeholders to support President Muhammadu Buhari to fight insecurity.

Source: Leggit