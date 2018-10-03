Air France Awards in-flight Connectivity Solution to Global Eagle, Orange Business Services for Airbus A320 Family Aircraft

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. announced that Air France has awarded a long-term contract for in-flight connectivity systems and services to a collaboration between Global Eagle and Orange Business Services.

The contract initially includes 113 Airbus A320 family aircraft operated by Air France. Installations are already underway. Air France’s Airbus A320 family includes A318, A319, A320 and A321 aircraft that operate short and medium-haul flights throughout Europe, Russia, North Africa and the Middle East.

The collaboration between Global Eagle and Orange Business Services will deliver high-speed Internet, industry-leading passenger portal interfaces and services, integrated billing, and passenger data analytics supporting Air France’s digital transformation initiatives and its progressive customer experience vision.

“In-Flight Connectivity gives Air France the opportunity to enhance the customer experience and to take a major step towards digital transformation,” said Pierre-Louis Biaggi, Vice President, Connectivity at Orange Business Services. “Orange Business Services has leveraged its high-performance network and its strong experience in project management to support Air France’s ambitious goals.

Together with our partner Global Eagle, we will enable Air France to be the first airline in Europe to take full advantage of the KU-High-Throughput satellite network and thus drastically increase on-board passenger connectivity experience.”

“Air France sought industry-leading connectivity solutions with the highest reliability and quality to power superior customer service, innovation and digitization,” said Josh Marks, Global Eagle CEO.

“Together with our partner Orange Business Services, we are proud to support Air France’s ambitions with high-speed gate-to-gate Internet, integrated with our powerful customer portal for the Air France short and medium haul fleet.”

Network services will be based on Global Eagle’s latest generation of aircraft hardware, with Jupiter HT modem infrastructure capable of 500 Mbps throughput per aircraft and Global Eagle’s new three-axis Ku-band antenna that delivers superior efficiency.

Orange Business Services will provide enriched connectivity through its high-performance network (ground and satellite) its experience in project management, cyber security, and local support to the mix for a complete solution offering.