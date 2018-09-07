AfDB Approves $15 Million Equity Investment in Nigeria, Others

AfDB Approves $15 Million Equity Investment in Nigeria, Others

By
- September 7, 2018
- in BUSINESS & ECONOMY, SME Biz
126
0
AfDB

The African Development Bank (AfDB), says it has approved 15 million dollars for equity investment in Verod Capital Growth Fund III, a private equity fund for investments in high growth middle market companies.

The bank said on Friday that the figure was approved by its Board of Directors for companies in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and the Gambia.

The bank said the fund’s investments would be in companies in consumer-driven sectors including light industrials, fast moving consumer goods, education, financial services and agro-processing.

It also said the ticket size for each investment would be between 5 million dollars and 20 million dollars.

Mr Abdu Mukhtar, the African Development Bank’s Director of Industrial and Trade Development, AfDB, said the fund would help accelerate investments in small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in the West African region.

“This is key to job and wealth creation, knowledge transfer and scaling up of local businesses.

“The Fund will provide an important vehicle to growing SMEs in Africa, which are a key pillar to the continent’s industrialization drive,” Mukhtar added, in a statement posted on the bank’s website.

It also said the ticket size for each investment would be between 5 million dollars and 20 million dollars.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

NUPENG Withdraws Services in Delta over Sack of 2,500 Workers by Indian Oil Firms

The national leadership of Nigeria Union of Petroleum