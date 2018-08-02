AfDB Announces Appointment of Tshabalala as Vice President

The African Development Bank Group has announced the appointment of Ms. Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala as Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer.

The appointment was effective from August 1, 2018. Also appointed are: Dr. Mateus Magala from Mozambique as Vice President for Corporate Services and Human Resources and Dr Kapil Kapoor, from India as Director General, Southern Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office. Magala and Kapoor’s appointments will take effect from 1 September.

Ms. Tshabalala, from South Africa, is at the moment the Executive Director of Barbican Advisory Group, South Africa, where she is responsible for Financial and Engineering Consulting, Transaction and Financial Advisory.

She brings to AfDB 26 years of experience in finance, treasury management and capital market operations.

She graduated with a BA in Economics from Lawrence University in the USA in 1989 and later obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Wake Forest University, USA in 1992.

Her early career included working as Trainee Client Manager for the Old Mutual Employee Benefits (1992-1993). Later, she worked as a Corporate Dealer for the Standard Bank Group for two years.

She subsequently moved to the conglomerate, Transnet Limited, South Africa in 1998. She left Transnet in 2006 to become the Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Development Group (IDG), where she worked until 2014. The operations of the IDG Group covered petroleum, mineral resources, energy and property.

Since 2015, Ms. Tshabalala has been the Executive Director of the Barbican Advisory Group, where she is responsible for financial and engineering consulting, transaction and financial advisory services. She owns her own consulting and advisory company, Kupanua Investments.

“I am excited to join the African Development Bank Group and be part of the talented senior management team that President Adesina has been attracting to the Bank. I am passionate about the Bank’s development agenda that has attracted global attention as bold and innovative for accelerating Africa’s development”, Ms. Tshabalala said.

“The African Development Bank Group already has world-class and high-performing finance and treasury teams. I am honored to join to lead these outstanding teams to further build the Bank’s financial strength and capability to help Africa achieve accelerated development”, said Ms. Tshabalala.

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said: “I am delighted Ms. Tshabalala will be joining as our new Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer. She brings extensive experience managing finance and treasury operations of large public and private sector corporations, where she has distinguished herself with a record of performance”.

“Swazi’s vast private sector experience will be highly valuable to the African Development Bank Group as we continue to build on the Bank’s very strong financial performance and drive innovative financial approaches to leverage more resources to deliver faster-paced development for African countries and the private sector”, said Dr. Adesina.