Over 100,000 candidates applied for admission into various courses at Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Lagos, for the current 2018/2019 academic session but the institution was only able to admit about 18,000 students, the Rector of the institution, Engineer Femi Omokungbe, has disclosed.

The Rector further said that the number admitted was majorly due to space and other associated facility constraints being faced by the management.

Details later…

Source