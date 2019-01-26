Adekunle Gold Gives Reason for Private Wedding to Singer Simi

Nigerian singers Adekunle Gold and Simi tied the knot in a private ceremony about a week ago and now Adekunle via a letter to Kemi Filani; as made available online, has revealed why they chose to wed in private.

According to Adekunle Gold, “This January, before God and our family, we vowed to do this thing called life together. To be honest, it’s easy to get lost in the limelight; so we definitely have a slightly obsessive desire for a private life that belongs to just us.

“We planned on sharing a little bit of the beginning of our forever with you. Thankfully my team got Kudus on our little Island with us to capture some of these moments for you. “Here is ‘Promise’.”

The “Promise” turned out to be a love song by the couple, which showed snippets of their private wedding.