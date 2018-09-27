Actors Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig Welcome Baby Girl

Actors Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig Welcome Baby Girl

By
- September 27, 2018
- in ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS
102
0

Actors Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, according to multiple outlets.

The famously private couple, who have been married for seven years and co-parent two children from previous relationships, were recently spotted stepping out with the newborn in New York City.

Weisz revealed that she and 007 were expecting a “little human” in a New York Times interview earlier this year.

“Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery,” she said.

The “Disobedience” actress shares a 12-year-old son, Henry, with “Mother!” director Darren Aronofsky, while Craig has a 26-year-old daughter, Ella, with first wife Fiona Loudon.

  • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Osun Rerun: Ademola Adeleke Clinches 1 of 7 Polling Units in Orolu LG

Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic