Actors Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig Welcome Baby Girl

Actors Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, according to multiple outlets.

The famously private couple, who have been married for seven years and co-parent two children from previous relationships, were recently spotted stepping out with the newborn in New York City.

New parents Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz spotted out with their baby girl for the first time https://t.co/N80qz2W4Dg — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) September 26, 2018

RACHEL WEISZ E A FILHINHA 💕💞💕💞💕💞💕💞 pic.twitter.com/bQGgJaz1Ld — k (@clariefoy) September 27, 2018

Weisz revealed that she and 007 were expecting a “little human” in a New York Times interview earlier this year.

“Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery,” she said.

The “Disobedience” actress shares a 12-year-old son, Henry, with “Mother!” director Darren Aronofsky, while Craig has a 26-year-old daughter, Ella, with first wife Fiona Loudon.