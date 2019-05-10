Acting IGP Warns SARS, Anti-Kidnapping Squad Commanders against Extra-judicial Killings

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has warned the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and the Anti-Kidnapping Squad Commanders against extra-judicial killings and abuse of office.

Adamu gave the warning yesterday in Abuja at a meeting with zonal commanders and state commands across the country.

He warned that the police would not hesitate to dismiss and prosecute any officer involved in extra-judicial killing and abuse of office in the course of carrying out his duty.

Adamu said that the supervising officers of erring officers would also be held responsible for the actions of their subordinates.

“Furthermore, you as the line supervisors of such erring officers shall be held vicariously liable for supervisory negligence by being similarly sanctioned.

“Let me re-emphasise here that our primary responsibility is to protect the lives and property of the citizens we were engaged to serve.

“This is a sacred duty and no level of justification should underscore our being engaged in any act that negates this responsibility.

“It is our sole responsibility as the lead internal security agency to make the country safe for all citizens,” he said.

The IG said that the unprofessional actions of some policemen had led to lack of confidence and trust in the police and had impacted crime prevention capacity of the force.

He said that the meeting was aimed at reviewing the existing security strategies and to evolve new architecture towards addressing the challenges.

Adamu added that the meeting would review the security challenges and engage the officers on challenges that may be inhibiting their performances on the field.

“Your performance, sense of commitment to duty, and professional competence in this instance remain critical to the ability of the police to prevent or optimally respond to these crimes.’’

He said that the police would soon fully resuscitate, re-organise and expand the operations of the ‘Safer Highway Patrol’ Scheme.

“This is with intent to enhance visibility policing within the public space and particularly, at vulnerable areas across the country.

“We are also exploring the concept of Safer City where CCTV technology will be optimally engaged to support our operations,” he said.

Adamu said that the police was also exploring the possibility of establishing a National Crime Analysis Centre to collate analysis and dissemination of criminal intelligence to support operations.

He called for the cooperation of the citizens to enable the police provide adequate security for them.

“We need the support of the citizens, for it is only when we present a common front that we can defeat a common enemy that threatens our communal values,” he said.