Access Bank, PaySend Agree Partnership on Money Transfer to Nigeria, Other Markets

Card-to-card payments disrupter and financial technology firm, PaySend, says it will continue to bring a new generation of money transfers to the African market through its new partnership with Access Bank Nigeria Plc.

PaySend’s rapidly expanding business now operates in more than 60 countries and it is looking to boost its presence across Africa, Access Bank revealed on Friday.

The Chief Executive Officer of PaySend, Ronald Millar, said, “We are delighted to be expanding into Nigeria and to be working with Access Bank. To have reached over 60 countries in such a short time is excellent and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.

“Nigeria is one of our first African partners, and we definitely see great potential in the region.”

Access Bank, which has over 368 branches and service outlets across Nigeria, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Kingdom and Dubai, said it was striving to deliver sustainable economic growth that is profitable, environmentally responsible and socially relevant, .

The Executive Director at Access Bank, Nigeria, Victor Etuokwu, was quoted to have said, “Accessibility is important in our business and we see this partnership as vital to connecting our customers to their increasingly globalised network, whether they be business contacts, friends or family.”

At present PaySend’s technology works for all Visa, Mastercard and Verve cards issued by Access Bank in Nigeria, but the company wants to go further.