Access Bank, Partners Train 500 Women Entrepreneurs

Access Bank Plc has disclosed that its ‘W’ Academy, in partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Lagos Business School (LBS), recently organised a professional business capacity-building workshop for 500 female entrepreneurs in Port-Harcourt, Abuja and Lagos.

These capacity building initiatives across the three states took place in the last four months and served as the third, fourth and fifth editions of the Second season of the bank’s Womenpreneur Business Workshop training.

Speaking on the initiative, the Group Head, Product Sales of Access Bank Plc, Ope Wemi-Jones said, was quoted in a statement from the bank as saying: “Since 2006, the bank has maintained its commitment to drive women’s economic empowerment in the nation.

“The Womenpreneur Business workshop is intended to educate and enlighten Nigerian women on the fundamentals in business which will eventually help them attain their full potential.”

The Womenpreneur Business workshop, a flagship training of the ‘W’ Academy under its Access Bank’s ‘W’ initiative was designed to address the lack of access to entrepreneurial skills, finance, networking, and management skills; which are the key barriers to women’s economic inclusion.

The objective of the Womenpreneur Business Workshop is to provide a discounted and practical capacity building programme that exposes female business owners to the nation’s economic reality as well as help them simplify processes and hone the requisite skills needed to grow their businesses.

So far, over 2,300 business women in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abuja, Kaduna & Enugu have benefitted immensely from the workshop with testimonials around increasing their business network, improving their business model and are thriving through the economic constraints with ease.

This first of its kind workshop is highly discounted and targeted at small and medium scaled women entrepreneurs.

Wemi-Jones disclosed that plans have been concluded to hold the next editions of the workshop in Kano and Ibadan in July and August respectively.