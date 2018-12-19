Access Bank, Diamond Bank Merger Will Create Financial Power House – Wigwe

The Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, has said its ongoing business combination agreement with Diamond Bank will lead to the creation of a financial power house.

Wigwe also assured staff of Diamond Bank that the deal would not lead to job losses.

He said this during a media briefing in Lagos on Wednesday.

Wigwe said Access Bank had enough capital to consummate the deal.

The CEO of Diamond Bank, Uzoma Dozie, who was also at the briefing, said the bank chose to merge with Access Bank to preserve value.

More details later…