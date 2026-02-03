Access Bank Appoints Ifeyinwa Osime As Board Chairman

Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Ifeyinwa Osime as Chairman of the Board of Access Bank Plc, its flagship subsidiary, following the retirement of Mr Paul Usoro, SAN, who stepped down on January 29, 2026, upon the completion of his regulatory tenure.

The appointment marks a significant leadership transition at the Bank, underscoring Access Bank’s continued commitment to strong corporate governance, strategic oversight and sustainable value creation.

Mrs Osime is an accomplished legal practitioner and corporate governance expert with decades of experience spanning banking, insurance and professional services. She joined the Board of Access Bank in November 2019 as an Independent Non-Executive Director and, prior to her appointment as Chairman, served as Chairman of the Board Human Resources and Sustainability Committee as well as the Board Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

In these roles, she made notable contributions to leadership development, governance reforms and the Bank’s sustainability agenda. She also served on several other board committees.

Beyond Access Bank, Mrs Osime is a Director at Ebudo Trust Limited and a Partner at McPherson Legal Practitioners, where she advises on corporate and commercial law and contributes to the firm’s strategic leadership. Her extensive board experience includes serving as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Coronation Insurance Plc, Board Chairman of Coronation Life Insurance Company Limited, and Non-Executive Director at Bank PHB (now Keystone Bank Limited).

She began her professional career at the Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation and later joined the African Development Insurance Company Limited (ADIC), now NSIA Insurance, where she served as Company Secretary and Assistant General Manager, Administration and Legal.

Mrs Osime is a graduate of Law from the University of Benin and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987. She holds a Master of Laws (LL.M) in Commercial and Corporate Law from the London School of Economics and has completed executive education programmes at leading global institutions, including INSEAD, IMD, Harvard Business School, MIT and Stanford University, reflecting her strong commitment to continuous professional development and global best practices.

She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Women Corporate Directors (Nigeria Chapter) and the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria, where she serves on the Executive Committee of the Women Sectoral Group. She is also actively involved in mentoring young professionals and supports initiatives focused on autism and developmental delays, underscoring her commitment to inclusion and social impact.

Commenting on the appointment, the Group Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, described Mrs Osime as a principled and experienced leader with a deep understanding of the Bank’s strategy and values.

“Mrs Osime has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the Bank’s vision and mission. I am confident that, under her leadership, Access Bank will continue to advance its strategic objectives and deliver sustainable value to shareholders and other stakeholders, in line with our ambition to become the world’s most respected African bank,” he said.

Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede also commended Mr. Paul Usoro, SAN, for his exemplary leadership and significant contributions to the Group during his tenure, wishing him success in his future endeavors while noting that he remains a valued member of the Access family.