ABU Alumni, SMEDAN Partner on Developing SME Clinics Nationwide

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and Ahmadu Bello University Alumni Association, have brainstorm on how to effectively develop Micro Small and Medium Enterprises clinics across the country.

A statement from the Corporate Affairs Unit of SMEDAN, said the roundtable meeting, which was presided over by Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, the Director-General of SMEDAN, brought together critical stakeholders to chart a way forward for MSMEs in the country.

It would be recalled that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President, had kick-start the processes of facilitating the required assistance for the growth of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), while the hope of creating wealth and reducing poverty among existing entrepreneurs was rekindled.

The MSME Clinic is an initiative of the office of the Vice President in partnership with Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment as well as 11 other federal agencies to create platform for micro, small and medium enterprises to interact with federal agencies towards obtaining practical and on-the-spot solutions to their business challenges.

These solutions include on-the-spot business registration, processing of licences/approvals, advisory, capacity building and many more.

The MSME Clinic was launched by Osinbajo last year and since then the clinic has been organised in some major cities including Aba, Ilorin, Sokoto, Akure, Kogi, Jos, Katsina and Calabar, among others, with over 8,000 MSMEs benefitting from the scheme so far.