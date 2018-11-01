Abia: NSCDC Arrests 11 Over Oil Bunkering

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abia State Command has arrested 11 persons for allegedly engaging in illegal oil bunkering.

The State Commandant, Nnamdi Nwannukwu, made this known in Umuahia while briefing reporters on the activities of the command on Wednesday.

He said that the suspects were arrested at different times and locations in the state while transporting illegally refined diesel.

Nwannukwu said that two of the suspects, Johnson Idika and Odechi Mbamara, were arrested in an ash-colour Honda Odessey, loaded with 120 litres of diesel concealed in cellophane bags.

The command also arrested one David Isaac, for allegedly transporting 4,500 litres of diesel.

He said that the command also apprehended three other suspects, identified as Chidera John, 23, Ejike Eyelike, 38, and John Onyakachi, 33, while transporting petroleum products in a Volvo saloon car, with registration number, XW 498 SMK.

He said that the suspects were arrested at Umuikaa Junction on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on Oct. 29.

Nwannukwu said that at the point of their arrest, the suspects could not produce waybill covering the products, “which shows that the products were illegally procured.”

He said, “The activities of vandals are depleting the nation’s economy and the command under my watch will leave no stone unturned in the attempt to end the problem.