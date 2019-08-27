Abba Kyari Not Influencing Oyo-Ita’s Investigation – EFCC

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari is not influencing the ongoing investigation of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

EFCC’s Spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The EFCC is investigating Oyo-Ita over alleged N3 billion contract scam, abuse of duty tour allowance, money laundering, among others.

According to Uwujaren, the attention of the EFCC, has been drawn to reports by a section of the media.

“The reports are insinuating that the ongoing investigation of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation by the commission was instigated by Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari.

“The commission wishes to state that there is no truth in these claims, and urges the public to disregard the reports as the handiwork of mischief makers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, investigation by the EFCC is evidence-based.

“Most often, they are triggered by petitions or intelligence.

“In the case of the HoS, Oyo-Ita’s investigation, it was prompted by intelligence received by the commission,” he said.

Uwujaren further said that the EFCC was an independent agency created by law to fight corruption without fear or favour.

“In the discharge of its mandate, the commission does not take instructions from extraneous bodies neither will it lend itself to be used to settle scores by anyone.

“The commission again wishes to appeal to the media to be circumspect in their reportage and not lend themselves to actions that can befuddle the activities of the commission,” he said.

Source: NAN