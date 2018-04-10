AAUA Students Protest Increment in their Tuition

Students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko (AAUA) on Monday barricaded the busy Oba Adesida road to protest the increment of their tuition by the School management.

The students, who stormed the street as early as 7:00 am, barricaded the road, causing gridlock for several hours.

The protesters were chanting “aluta” songs. They held different placards indicating their demand that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu should immediately reverse the increase in their tuition.

Governor Akeredolu and the AAUA governing council had last week approved increment in the school’s tuition from the average of N30,000 to between N180,000 and N200,000.

The students marched from Oba Adesida road to Alagbaka, defying the heavy downpour in the town.

There was a mild drama at “A” division Junction where Police fired tear gas on the protesting students. Yet, they did not give up on their quest.

The students later continued their March to the governor’s office where they were addressed by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

Speaking at the governor’s office, the Joint Campus Committee (JCC) Chairman, Adebowale Adewumi demanded that the government should immediately reverse the increment.

He said the government must also immediately open the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo which has been closed for over two months.

Also, the union leader said they agreed with 30% increment, adding that the government must come down from the present fees.

Also, the AAUA SUG President, Ijanusi Olawale said the government must start involving the students’ leaders on policies that affect the students.

The students threatened to continue the protest until their demands were met.

The deputy governor said the government will look into their grievances. He said the governor was not in town but assured that he will relay their message.

The deputy governor stressed that the students’ leadership and the institution Governing council will be invited into a meeting to find a solution to the issue.

In an interview with newsmen, the chairman, AAUA governing council, Dr Tunji Abayomi said the university was facing financial crunch and that if the tuition was not increased, it could lead to the collapse of the university in no distant time.

Abayomi, accompanied by the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Igbekele Ajibefun, called on the students and parents to show understanding in order to move the school to a greater height.