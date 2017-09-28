Over 50 Construction Firms Bid for 35.6km Road projects in Kano

Zonal Coordinator of the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Program Phase 1 (ATASP-1), Malam Auwalu Ado Shehu has revealed that over 50 construction companies have submitted their proposals for 35.6km access road projects.

Shehu, who spoke during the bidding held at ATASP’s Kano zonal office, said the project was aimed at connecting rural farmers and other value chain actors to urban areas.

He explained that, the project would allow farmers of the selected three value-chain crops namely sorghum, rice and cassava in the participating communities to have easy access to markets.

He said, “This is in line with the program’s objectives of improving food and nutrition, security as well as promoting employment generation with a view to empowering rural communities.”

Shehu added that, the project would also attract private investors to the agricultural sub-sector to reduce post-harvest losses, add value to local agricultural produce, develop rural infrastructures and connect farmers and other value-chain actors to financial services.

The zonal coordinator also called on participating states to be upfront in the payment of their counterpart funds for effective execution of the programme.