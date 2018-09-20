43 Foreign Firms to Participate at 13th Abuja International Trade Fair

No fewer than 43 foreign companies have so far indicated interest to participate at the 13th Abuja International Trade Fair slated for Sept. 26 to Oct. 7.

Mrs Tonia Shoyele, the Director-General, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), made the disclosure at a news conference in Abuja.

The theme of the fair is “Enhancing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Agribusiness through Innovative Technology’’.

“There are about 43 countries coming in, 11 embassies will be attending the fair, all the states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will also be present,’’ Shoyele said.

She said that trade fair would bring together more than one million visitors with about 1,500 exhibitors across all the sectors of the economy.

Shoyele said that exhibitors would have an ample opportunity to showcase and promote their brands to a captive audience of decision makers, which would in turn increase their market share.

According to her, it will be an opportunity for manufactures to interact with product end users, handle customer complaints and reward brand loyalists.

She said that this year’s edition would provide a platform for sharing of trade, investment and market opportunities and information and would help buyers and sellers, investors and countries to foster business relationship.

Shoyele said that the objective of the fairs was to promote all aspects of the economy through national and international cooperation and promote made in Nigeria products.

She said it would create conducive trade atmosphere between Nigeria and other countries for the actualisation of joint venture projects.

“Other objectives are to form partnership with international investors and also create opportunity to acquire latest updates in the global market,’’ Shoyele said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the past, exhibitors complained of middlemen that would buy more than 10 exhibition stands and sell to them at an exorbitant price.

Shoyele said that the issue of middlemen had been addressed saying “we have taken steps to ensure that extortion of exhibitors will not occur in this year’s trade fair.

“We did not allow the contractors to come in to pay for exhibition stands, we will ensure that every exhibitor pay directly to the chamber’s account.

“Any exhibitor that does not have the receipt of the chamber will be sent away,’’ she said.