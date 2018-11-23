3 Financial Red Flags in a Relationship

Being in a relationship with that special one with everything you have wished for is the pure bliss everyone would like to experience.

While it’s easy to overlook superficial issues, but when it comes to financial red flags there are definitely some deal breakers.

The truth remains that no one is perfect with money, neither is anyone born to be good or bad with money and it’s totally okay to have disagreements when it comes to our finances. But if we’re serious about taking our relationship to the next level that is marriage, then we really need to make the money talk a priority.

Some of the red flags you should look out for are:

Unpaid Loans

Anything can happen that would require you or your partner to get a loan, and that is not a bad thing. What you would be concerned about should be finding out if your partner is repaying his loans or not and as at when due. What you would also want to look out for is how your partner manages his loans. You would like to ask if they are using the loan to solve the financial emergency they have or to do something else that is not as relevant

If you want to make the relationship work you need to talk about the loan and figure out a way to tackle it together. Although one partner may have more loans than the other, it shouldn’t be treated separately, in the end, you’re in it together.

Excessive spending

Spending comes in many forms; some people prefer to buy new clothes and gadgets all the time while others may always offer to pay to pay since it makes them feel important. Even if they’re not putting things on loans, spending all their money is still a financial red flag.

In some relationships, one partner will spend more and justify it because they earn more money. This is a terrible excuse since it creates a situation where one partner may feel that they aren’t equal in the relationship. If the amount of money your partner spends is a concern then you should probably have a civilized discussion about it so you can hopefully come to some kind of common ground.

Can’t keep a job

Losing a job is devastating, and it could happen to anyone. However when one losses a job are behavioral and not based on performance, then there is a problem. The reason one loss a job is more important an issue than the job itself.

If it’s a legitimate reason such as layoff then there’s no real need to be concerned, but if your partner can’t seem to hold a job and is always blaming someone else for being let go, then there is a bigger issue at hand.

For a peaceful relationship to happen, you need to be certain you can trust your partner with money issues. Financial red flags are a real thing, but they can be resolved as long as both partners are willing to address them together.

However, if you both need professional advice and financial assistance, you could visit a Financial Institution for advice at no cost.