UNILAG Approves N54 Million for NUGA

The Management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka has approved the sum of N54 million for the upgrade of the institution’s sports centre in preparation for its bid to host the Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA).

The university’s Director of Sports, Olayinka Awoyinfa revealed that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe had approved that sum of money in aid of the bidding for the games.

Awoyinfa, who is also the Head, Management and Human Kinetics, said the university was working round the clock in ensuring that the institution gets the nod ahead of its competitor, University of Jos.

“Our University is noted for excellence and we are ready to host again after about 20 years we hosted it last. We hosted the games in 1989. The contest is between UNILAG and University of Jos.”

“But on our part, we are on the threshold of adequate preparations toward getting the nod ahead of our competitor for the 2018 edition.”

“When I became the director of the centre, I marvelled at the level of the dilapidated structure I met on ground,” he added.

He added that “having met with the VC, he has assured me of his support to revitalise the university’s sports centre in order to get the hosting nod”.

We have been lagging behind when it comes to sports; UNILAG is known to be ahead of others, but things started to change some years ago.

In the light of this, the department is also trying to train the athletes to win the tournament, we will return to our pride of place when the tournament begins.”

According to Awoyinfa, the rehabilitation of the sports centre would afford the school athletes the opportunity to access international standard complex.

“There are lots of activities going on to upgrade the University of Lagos Sport Centre and the Vice-Chancellor has just released N54 million for its overhaul. This money released speaks volume about our readiness to host,” the director said.