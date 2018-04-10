CBN, NEXIM to Provide N500 Billion for Local Manufacturers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) have vowed to provide N500 billion for local manufacturers, to boost non-oil export.

Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank Governor who was represented by Edward Adamu, the Deputy Governor (Corporate Service) said this on Monday at a Workshop in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Emefiele said the CBN would continue to take major steps to support the economy and the real estate sector.

Speaking on the theme: “Sustaining Economic Growth beyond Recession”, Emefiele said it was key to remember how the economy got into recession in the first instance.

“Nigeria entered recession because of the fall in oil prices from an average of about $110 per barrel to $28 per barrel; normalisation of monetary policy by the United States Federal Reserve System, which led to the stoppage of an injection of about $85 billion per month into the global economy; and geopolitical tensions among critical trading routes and partners around the world”.

This, he said, led to a slowdown in economic growth, culminating in five consecutive quarters of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contraction, bottoming at -2.3 percent in the third quarter of 2017, having grown by nearly seven percent in previous years; rising inflation, peaking at over 18 percent in January 2017, from as low as nine percent in January 2016.

He said the foreign reserves would continue to grow, adding that the reserves may hit $50 billion sometime later this year.

According to him, there was also persistent increase in unemployment rate to 16.2 percent in the second quarter of 2017, from 8.2 percent at the same period of 2015; significant depreciation of the exchange rate, reaching N520 to $1 in February 2017, from as low as N155/$1 in June 2014.

In the area of development finance, he said the CBN would continue to provide access to much-needed credit to sectors with the potential to create jobs on a mass scale.

“In light of these and other policy responses, we are delighted that the economy has turned the corner with our worst days clearly behind us. For example, the GDP recovered after five quarters of continuous contraction, recording positive growths of 0.7 and 1.4 percent in quarters two and three of 2017, respectively, and signalling an exit from the recession; inflation declined from a peak of 18.7 percent in January 2017 to 14.3 in December 2017; exchange rate appreciated significantly from over N525/$1 in February 2017 to about N360/$1 today, tapering premium across various windows and segments of the market,” he said.

“Today, many local manufacturers are reporting major boosts to their revenue and profit. Whilst basking in the delight of these accomplishments, what then must we do to sustain them and ensure that we do not slide into another recession? Those of us who have been entrusted with leadership and policy-making responsibilities must neither become complacent nor over-confident. We must strive to improve and sustain the same policies that have gotten us this far,” he said.

He said though the import bill might have fallen, the manufacturing and agriculture sectors still have a long way to go to attain self-sufficiency in those sectors.

“We must not be quick to discard the restrictive measures which aided our recovery simply because the metrics have improved. At the CBN we will continue to fine-tune our policies and strategies based on our understanding of evolving developments and supported by in-house technical analysis and simulations. We will remain proactive in ensuring that the welfare of Nigerians is optimised at any point in time”, the CBN Governor said.