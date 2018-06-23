2019 Polls: Atiku Calls for Free and Fair PDP Primaries

One time Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and aspirant in the 2019 presidential election, has pleaded with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to ensure free and fair contest for the party’s 2019 presidential ticket.

Atiku, who was at PDP national secretariat on Friday, formally informed the leadership of the party of his intention to seek the party’s presidential ticket.

The former Vice President assured the party chiefs of his willingness to accept defeat and support whoever wins the ticket, provided the exercise is just, free and transparent.

He lauded the party for the transparent conduct of the Ekiti governorship primary election.

“If the feat recorded during the governorship primary in Ekiti State is repeated in other primaries that will come, this party is destined to reclaim its role and retrieve power generally through our electoral process,” Atiku said.

He recalled that impunity and manipulation of the PDP past nomination processes were responsible for the party’s defeat in the 2015 elections.

Atiku, however, observed that with the precedent set by the new leadership of the PPD, the party was on its way to reclaiming power in 2019.

He said: “This meeting is not intended for anything other than my desire to seek the presidential ticket of the party. I am here to put you on notice and I believe that I should do this before reaching out to other organs of the party.

“I want to thank you and look forward to working with you. Whether as presidential candidate or not, you can always expect me to fulfil my obligations as a loyal member.”

Responding, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, assured Atiku of free, fair and transparent presidential primary.

Secondus said the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) has been working hard to rebrand and reposition the party.