2019 General Elections: Buhari To Pay N45 Million To Contest as APC Releases TimeTable

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable for its primaries ahead of the 2019 general election.

In the timetable signed by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Emmanuel Ibediro, the APC said the activities will commence with the sale of forms from September 5 to 10.

This will be followed by nationwide congresses on September 12 to elect delegates for other primaries except the presidential which will be decided by direct primary.

The timetable showed the presidential primary will be conducted on September 20 while governorship primaries will be held on September 26.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in line with the provisions of our Party’s Guidelines for the conduct of Party Primaries for the 2019 General Elections as approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“Wednesday 5th – Monday 10th September, 2018, Sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for Elective Offices”

“Thursday 13th – Friday 14th September, 2018- Appeals arising from Congresses.

Saturday 15th – Tuesday 18th September, 201, Screening of Aspirants that have Purchased Forms, Wednesday 19th – Thursday 20th, September, 2018,

Appeals arising from the conduct of Screening of Aspirants.

“Thursday 20th September, 2018,

Presidential Primary; Direct Primary. Saturday 22nd September, 2018, Appeals arising from the conduct of Presidential Primary. Tuesday 25th, September, 2018, Governorship Primaries. Wednesday 26th – Thursday 27th September, 201, Appeals arising from Governorship Primaries

“Thursday 27th September, 2018 Saturday 29th September, 2018, Legislative Primaries; to elect Candidates for Senatorial elections and for House of Representatives elections. Friday 28th – Sunday 30th September, 201, Appeals arising from all Legislative Primaries

“Tuesday 2nd October, 2018

House of Assembly and FCT Area Council Primaries to elect State House of Assembly and Area Council Candidates.

Wednesday 3rd October, 2018, appeals arising from the conduct of House of Assembly Primaries. Saturday 6th October, 2018, National Convention (Presidential); to ratify/ elect Presidential Candidate,” the governing party said.

The party said all aspirants for presidential, governorship, Senate and House of Representative elections should pick their forms at the party’s national secretariat while aspirants for State Houses of Assembly have the option to purchase their forms either at their respective state party secretariat or the national secretariat. The party said all aspirants for presidential, governorship, Senate and House of Representative elections should pick their forms at the party’s national secretariat while aspirants for State Houses of Assembly have the option to purchase their forms either at their respective state party secretariat or the national secretariat.

All forms are to be collected and submitted on or before September 12.

The party also revealed that the various payments for these forms should be made in full.

It listed its bank accounts.

“The designated bank accounts of the All Progressives Congress as follows;

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc- 013-727-6795

Zenith Bank Plc- 101-379-6249

Zenith Bank Plc- 101-367-8040

Zenith Bank Plc-101-400-8105

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc- 101-804-5285

Access Bank Plc- 069-298-8080

Unity Bank Plc- 002-312-2431.”

The APC then listed the cost of the nomination forms. House of Assembly aspirants will pay a total of N850,000; House of Representatives aspirants are to pay a total of

N3,850,000.

Senate aspirants will pay a total of N7 million, governorship aspirants a total of N22.5 million and presidential aspirants a total of N45 million.

The party noted there shall be no separate charge for deputy aspirants while female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants will pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position.