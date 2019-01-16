2018: Price of Cooking Gas Dropped in December – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average cost of refilling a five kilogramme (kg) cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased from N2,084.74 in N0vember 2018 to N2,052.79 in December 2018.

The bureau disclosed this on its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ for December 2018 released on its website on Wednesday in Abuja.

It said the price of refilling a five kg cylinder of cooking gas decreased by -1.53per cent month-on-month and -9.84 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

According to the bureau, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a five kg cylinder for cooking gas are Bauchi and Borno (N2,500.00), Katsina (N2,357.14) and Anambra (N2,330.77).

It said states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a five kg cylinder for cooking gas are Enugu (N1,748.46), Gombe (N1,733.33) and Ondo (N1,731.25).

Similarly, the NBS said the average price for the refilling a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas, however, increased fromN4,242.26 in November 2018 to N4,332.06 in December 2018.

It said the price increased by 2.12 per cent month-on-month and 1.63 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

“States with the highest average price for refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas are Cross River (N4,846.15), Akwa Ibom and Delta (N4,766.67) and Abia (N4,742.86).

“Also, states with the lowest average price for refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas are Lagos, (N3,922.22), Oyo (N3,900.00) and Ogun (N3,862.50).’’

Meanwhile, the bureau in its Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch (December 2018) report, said the price of diesel increased to N221.56 in December 2018 from to N219.54 recorded in November 2018.

According to the bureau, the average price paid by consumers for diesel increased by 0.92per cent month-on-month and 7.25 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

It named the states with the highest average price of diesel to include Anambra (N239.41), Ebonyi (N239.00) and Sokoto (N236.00).

It said states with the lowest average price of diesel are Bayelsa (N200.00), Bauchi (N207.50) and Plateau (N209.00).